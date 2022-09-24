September 25, 2022

Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect

Chiang Mai Zoo

Chiang Mai Zoo entrance. Photo: A. Aruninta.




CHIANG MAI: Chiang Mai Zoo has addressed accusations of neglect following posts to Twitter depicting animals and grounds at the zoo in what appeared to be a derelict state.

Zoo director Wuthichai Muangman and his staff held a news conference on Saturday to respond to photos and messages posted on Thursday by a Twitter user with over 1.3 million followers. The name of the Twitter account was not given.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



