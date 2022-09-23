Several Russian recruitment centers attacked with Molotov cocktails









The Russian citizens continue to protest in the streets of some localities of the country to show their rejection to the partial mobilization announced a few days ago by the President of the country, Vladimir Putin. This Friday, several military recruitment centers were attacked with Molotov cocktails, according to local media, which reported that two enlistment offices were set on fire. So far, no one has been injured. These attacks come minutes after the Kremlin called the reaction of the Russian population “hysterical.”

Also this Friday, when referendums have started in the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as in the occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporiya, Ukraine has asked the UN Human Rights Council for the creation of a “tribunal with specific jurisdiction” to judge war crimes, minutes after a UN mission concluded that they have been committed during the invasion. “If these acts of aggression by a permanent member of the UN Security Council go unanswered, we will sink into a dark world of impunity and permissiveness,” said Ukrainian Ambassador Extraordinary Anton Korinevich.

Government offices in Russia set on fire with Molotov cocktails—report https://t.co/7WYjOB8Zr7 — Anna Mills (@AnnaMills1953) September 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the European Commission is trying to coordinate a common position among the countries of the European Union on how to deal with Russian citizens who are fleeing the country after the mobilization decreed by the Kremlin, while insisting on their obligation to analyze asylum requests individually. “We are following the situation very closely and there are ongoing contacts with member states,” European Commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer said Friday at the institution’s daily press conference, but insisted that “in any case, there is a legal framework on asylum that continues to be in force.”

On the other hand, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today conveyed to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, China’s “respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, according to Kuleba’s own tweet. According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Wang also conveyed to him “his rejection of the use of force as a means of settling differences” between countries.

-Thailand News (TN)

