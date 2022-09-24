Flood Warning Issued for Downstream Residents









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has issued a flood warning to communities living downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam as the dam increases its discharge rate.

According to RID Director-General Praphit Chanma, the department has decided to increase the dam’s discharge rate from 1,989 cubic meters per second to 2,200 cubic meters per second in order to improve its capacity ahead of expected heavy rains next week. As a result, water levels of rivers and connected canals downstream are expected to rise by 30 to 50 centimeters.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

