September 25, 2022

Flood Warning Issued for Downstream Residents

1 day ago TN
The Chao Phraya River in Chainat

The Chao Phraya River in Chainat province. Photo: ::::=UT=::::.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has issued a flood warning to communities living downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam as the dam increases its discharge rate.

According to RID Director-General Praphit Chanma, the department has decided to increase the dam’s discharge rate from 1,989 cubic meters per second to 2,200 cubic meters per second in order to improve its capacity ahead of expected heavy rains next week. As a result, water levels of rivers and connected canals downstream are expected to rise by 30 to 50 centimeters.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Thai male students of Level 2 (lower secondary education) at school

Chemical leak in Nakhon Pathom forces schools to send students home

3 days ago TN
Flooding causes havoc October 9, 2011 in Ayutthaya,

Six districts in Ayutthaya declared flood disaster zones

1 week ago TN
View of Samut Sakhon

6 tonnes of suspect frozen pork seized in Chiang Mai and Samut Sakhon

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Chiang Mai old city wall

City wall in Chiang Mai partially collapses after heavy rain

1 hour ago TN
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Thailand condemns meme about selling organs and buying iPhone 14

15 hours ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

70-year-old Australian man allegedly punched in the face by tourist in Pattaya

1 day ago TN
Clouds over Bangkok

Tropical storm Noru forecast to hit Thailand on Tuesday

1 day ago TN
The Chao Phraya River in Chainat

Flood Warning Issued for Downstream Residents

1 day ago TN