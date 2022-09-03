September 3, 2022

General Prayut checks on water situation in Ayutthaya

14 hours ago TN
The Chao Phraya River in Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

The Chao Phraya River in Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. Photo: กสิณธร ราชโอรส.




AYUTTHAYA (NNT) – Chao Phraya dam’s increased water discharge rate has impacted provinces through which the Chao Phraya river flows. The prime minister has visited Ayutthaya province in his capacity as minister of defense to inspect flood-prone areas.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as minister of defense, gave moral support to soldiers working on flood prevention in Ayutthaya.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



