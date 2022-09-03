General Prayut checks on water situation in Ayutthaya









AYUTTHAYA (NNT) – Chao Phraya dam’s increased water discharge rate has impacted provinces through which the Chao Phraya river flows. The prime minister has visited Ayutthaya province in his capacity as minister of defense to inspect flood-prone areas.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as minister of defense, gave moral support to soldiers working on flood prevention in Ayutthaya.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





