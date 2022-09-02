Chonburi teenagers win World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2022 in America
Chonburi teenagers won three gold medals in the World Hip Hop Juniors and Adult Dance Championship 2022 in America!
The Hip Hop team named ‘Awesome’ this week went to the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organisation Office and met with Mr. Wittaya Khunplome the President of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organisation.
