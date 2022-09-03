General Prayut orders army to help Phuket flooding
General Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the army to help victims from Phuket flooding.
September 2nd
ad
The Minister of Defense General Prayut Chan-o-cha today (September 3rd) has ordered the Royal Thai Army to assist victims in Mai Khao sub-district in Thalang after flooding yesterday (September 2nd).
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.