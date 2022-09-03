September 3, 2022

General Prayut orders army to help Phuket flooding

14 hours ago TN
Flooded street in Thailand

Two young boys riding a scooter on a flooded street. Photo: qimono (Pixabay)




General Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the army to help victims from Phuket flooding.
September 2nd
ad

The Minister of Defense General Prayut Chan-o-cha today (September 3rd) has ordered the Royal Thai Army to assist victims in Mai Khao sub-district in Thalang after flooding yesterday (September 2nd).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Phuket International Airport

Parts of Phuket international airport flooded Friday morning

1 day ago TN
Phuket city

Armed fight between two men near public park in Phuket leaves one injured

4 days ago TN
Motorbike on a flooded street in Thailand

Heavy rain causes flooding in Patong

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Constitutional Court of Thailand

Legal team disputes Prayut’s starting date to court

14 hours ago TN
Sattahip District in Chonburi province

Death toll from Mountain B pub fire in Sattahip rises to 23

14 hours ago TN
Road in Chiang Rai city

325 underage people found in a pub in Chiang Rai

14 hours ago TN
Sri Racha city skyline

14-year-old student stomped by 20 rivals reportedly over a ‘wrong look’ in Sri Racha

14 hours ago TN
Flooded street in Thailand

General Prayut orders army to help Phuket flooding

14 hours ago TN