14-year-old student stomped by 20 rivals reportedly over a ‘wrong look’ in Sri Racha









A 14-year-old student was reportedly threatened with a knife to the throat while getting stomped by 20 rivals whom the victim claimed got furious after he stared at their faces.

“Kai,” a 14-year-old student, and his mother went to report their plight to Pol. Lt. Col. Nattapong Mueanphan at the Bowin Police Station with a video clip showing a chaotic moment when Kai was being stomped by a group of around 20 people.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

