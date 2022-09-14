September 3, 2022

14-year-old student stomped by 20 rivals reportedly over a ‘wrong look’ in Sri Racha

14 hours ago TN
A 14-year-old student was reportedly threatened with a knife to the throat while getting stomped by 20 rivals whom the victim claimed got furious after he stared at their faces.

“Kai,” a 14-year-old student, and his mother went to report their plight to Pol. Lt. Col. Nattapong Mueanphan at the Bowin Police Station with a video clip showing a chaotic moment when Kai was being stomped by a group of around 20 people.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



