September 3, 2022

325 underage people found in a pub in Chiang Rai

14 hours ago TN
Road in Chiang Rai city

Road in Mueang Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand. Photo: pxhere.




325 people aged between 16 and 20 were found inside a pub in Muang district of the northern province of Chiang Rai early this morning (Saturday) when it was raided by police and officials from the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection.

Several other youths fled on their motorcycles when they saw the officials arrive at the Par Club, a spacious night spot in downtown Chiang Rai.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

The Chao Phraya River in Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

General Prayut checks on water situation in Ayutthaya

14 hours ago TN
Kanchanaburi city gate

Kanchanaburi schoolboy needs surgery after being forced by teacher to stand and sit 200 times

5 days ago TN
Yellow buses at the Kanchanaburi bus station

4 Myanmar migrants killed, 9 injured in road accident in Kanchanaburi

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Constitutional Court of Thailand

Legal team disputes Prayut’s starting date to court

14 hours ago TN
Sattahip District in Chonburi province

Death toll from Mountain B pub fire in Sattahip rises to 23

14 hours ago TN
Road in Chiang Rai city

325 underage people found in a pub in Chiang Rai

14 hours ago TN
Sri Racha city skyline

14-year-old student stomped by 20 rivals reportedly over a ‘wrong look’ in Sri Racha

14 hours ago TN
Flooded street in Thailand

General Prayut orders army to help Phuket flooding

14 hours ago TN