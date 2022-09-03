325 underage people found in a pub in Chiang Rai









325 people aged between 16 and 20 were found inside a pub in Muang district of the northern province of Chiang Rai early this morning (Saturday) when it was raided by police and officials from the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection.

Several other youths fled on their motorcycles when they saw the officials arrive at the Par Club, a spacious night spot in downtown Chiang Rai.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





