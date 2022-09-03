Death toll from Mountain B pub fire in Sattahip rises to 23
The death toll from the Mountain B nightclub fire in Sattahip district rose to 23 people.
The latest report of the death toll of the Mountain B fire in Sattahip on August 5th, rose to 23 people, adding the death of Lieutenant Panupong Wongpakpaiboon, 27, from the Royal Thai Navy in Sattahip.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
