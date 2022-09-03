September 3, 2022

Death toll from Mountain B pub fire in Sattahip rises to 23

Sattahip District in Chonburi province

Sattahip District in Chonburi province. Photo: icon0. CC0 Public Domain.




The death toll from the Mountain B nightclub fire in Sattahip district rose to 23 people.

The latest report of the death toll of the Mountain B fire in Sattahip on August 5th, rose to 23 people, adding the death of Lieutenant Panupong Wongpakpaiboon, 27, from the Royal Thai Navy in Sattahip.

By Goongnang Suksawat
