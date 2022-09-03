September 3, 2022

Legal team disputes Prayut’s starting date to court

14 hours ago TN
Constitutional Court of Thailand

The Constitutional Court of Thailand, located at Lord Rattanathibet's Mansion, No. 326, Bangkok. Photo: Sodacan.




Day One for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister was not in 2014, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Friday, summing up a defence statement submitted to the Constitutional Court.

Mr Wissanu confirmed that the document was sent to the court on Thursday, a week before the deadline imposed by the judges, who are expected to take about one month to reach their decision.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST

