Legal team disputes Prayut’s starting date to court

Day One for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister was not in 2014, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Friday, summing up a defence statement submitted to the Constitutional Court.

Mr Wissanu confirmed that the document was sent to the court on Thursday, a week before the deadline imposed by the judges, who are expected to take about one month to reach their decision.

