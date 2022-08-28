Mountain B pub fire in Sattahip district claims 21st victim









Another victim of the Mountain B pub fire in Chon Buri on the night of August 5th died yesterday (Saturday) in hospital, bringing the death toll from one of the worst pub fires in Thailand to 21.

The 28-year-old victim, Napat Fungthammasarn, an engineer, sustained 95% burns and had been hospitalised since August 5th. His mother said that the victim went through two surgical operations, but his condition did not seem to improve, though he could communicate by nodding his head.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





