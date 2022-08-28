August 29, 2022

Mountain B pub fire in Sattahip district claims 21st victim

21 hours ago TN
Soi Na Jom Tien in Sattahip, Chonburi province

Soi Na Jom Tien in Sattahip, Chonburi province. Photo: Mozhar. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Another victim of the Mountain B pub fire in Chon Buri on the night of August 5th died yesterday (Saturday) in hospital, bringing the death toll from one of the worst pub fires in Thailand to 21.

The 28-year-old victim, Napat Fungthammasarn, an engineer, sustained 95% burns and had been hospitalised since August 5th. His mother said that the victim went through two surgical operations, but his condition did not seem to improve, though he could communicate by nodding his head.

Thai PBS World

By Thai PBS World



