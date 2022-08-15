August 15, 2022

Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life on Monday

35 mins ago TN
Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Toyota ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Mountain B pub fire on Aug 5 in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district claimed its 19th life on Monday, when a 23-year-old woman with critical burns died at Chon Buri Hospital.

Her mother, Veena Insiri, 54, a teacher at Wat Ban Laeng Community School, posted on her Facebook page that her daughter Atitaya, known as Ice, succumbed to her injuries at 2.50am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Internet City in Dubai

Thai Woman Returning From Dubai Confirmed as 5th Monkeypox Case

43 mins ago TN
Facebook logos

Musician-activist sentenced to six years for lèse majesté over Facebook posts

47 mins ago TN
Man carrying bags during Thailand floods in November 2011

Authorities to Help Victims of Tropical Storm Mulan

22 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life on Monday

35 mins ago TN
Internet City in Dubai

Thai Woman Returning From Dubai Confirmed as 5th Monkeypox Case

43 mins ago TN
Facebook logos

Musician-activist sentenced to six years for lèse majesté over Facebook posts

47 mins ago TN
Pier in Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani

Tourism Minister Supports Bridge Project to Koh Samui

1 hour ago TN
Spartan Race Thailand

Spartan Race Thailand 2022 Concludes in Chiang Mai

1 hour ago TN