Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life on Monday









The Mountain B pub fire on Aug 5 in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district claimed its 19th life on Monday, when a 23-year-old woman with critical burns died at Chon Buri Hospital.

Her mother, Veena Insiri, 54, a teacher at Wat Ban Laeng Community School, posted on her Facebook page that her daughter Atitaya, known as Ice, succumbed to her injuries at 2.50am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

