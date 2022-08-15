August 15, 2022

Thai Woman Returning From Dubai Confirmed as 5th Monkeypox Case

43 mins ago TN
Internet City in Dubai

Internet City, buildings in Dubai. Photo: Shwetasarvesh.




BANGKOK, Aug 15 (TNA) – Thailand has its fifth monkeypox case who is a Thai woman returning from Dubai, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said the Thai woman aged 25 years arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Aug 14.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life on Monday

35 mins ago TN
Facebook logos

Musician-activist sentenced to six years for lèse majesté over Facebook posts

47 mins ago TN
Man carrying bags during Thailand floods in November 2011

Authorities to Help Victims of Tropical Storm Mulan

22 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life on Monday

35 mins ago TN
Internet City in Dubai

Thai Woman Returning From Dubai Confirmed as 5th Monkeypox Case

44 mins ago TN
Facebook logos

Musician-activist sentenced to six years for lèse majesté over Facebook posts

47 mins ago TN
Pier in Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani

Tourism Minister Supports Bridge Project to Koh Samui

1 hour ago TN
Spartan Race Thailand

Spartan Race Thailand 2022 Concludes in Chiang Mai

1 hour ago TN