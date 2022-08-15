Thai Woman Returning From Dubai Confirmed as 5th Monkeypox Case









BANGKOK, Aug 15 (TNA) – Thailand has its fifth monkeypox case who is a Thai woman returning from Dubai, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said the Thai woman aged 25 years arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Aug 14.

TNA

