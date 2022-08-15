Musician-activist sentenced to six years for lèse majesté over Facebook posts









Thailand’s Criminal Court sentenced a musician who is also a member of the pro-democracy group to six years in prison today (Monday) after finding him guilty of lèse majesté over three Facebook posts he made in 2016.

He was granted bail on 300,000 baht surety by the court under the condition he does not travel outside Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

