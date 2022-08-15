August 15, 2022

Tourism Minister Supports Bridge Project to Koh Samui

1 hour ago TN
Pier in Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani

Pier in Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




BANGKOK, Aug 15 (TNA) – Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn expressed his support for a project to build a bridge to Koh Samui island, Surat Thani, to promote tourism.

He expressed his stance while attending a meeting with representatives of public and private sectors on Koh Samui and in Surat Thani province. Apart from the bridge project, the meeting also discussed local tourism development projects including an initiative to turn Koh Samui into a wellness and green destination.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

