Spartan Race Thailand 2022 Concludes in Chiang Mai
CHIANG MAI (NNT) – This year’s Spartan Race concluded on Sunday (14 Aug) in Chiang Mai province with the 5 km Spartan Sprint involving 3,000 participants and a total of 20 obstacles.
The Spartan Race event, considered among the most brutal obstacle competitions in the world, ran from August 12-14 and was organized by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) in cooperation with several state agencies, including the Tourist Authority of Thailand (TAT).
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
