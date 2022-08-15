Spartan Race Thailand 2022 Concludes in Chiang Mai









CHIANG MAI (NNT) – This year’s Spartan Race concluded on Sunday (14 Aug) in Chiang Mai province with the 5 km Spartan Sprint involving 3,000 participants and a total of 20 obstacles.

The Spartan Race event, considered among the most brutal obstacle competitions in the world, ran from August 12-14 and was organized by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) in cooperation with several state agencies, including the Tourist Authority of Thailand (TAT).

