August 9, 2022

Nigerian monkeypox patient faces charges, deportation from Cambodia

11 hours ago TN
Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Phnom Penh city sunset. Photo: Dmitry A. Mottl.




The Nigerian man who fled from Phuket to Phnom Penh after being infected with monkeypox will be charged with immigration offences in Cambodia and later be deported.

Keo Vannthan, the Cambodian Immigration Department spokesman, said the 27-year-old would be charged with illegal entry and also under disease control laws. He would serve a sentence and then be expelled from the country.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



