Nigerian monkeypox patient faces charges, deportation from Cambodia









The Nigerian man who fled from Phuket to Phnom Penh after being infected with monkeypox will be charged with immigration offences in Cambodia and later be deported.

Keo Vannthan, the Cambodian Immigration Department spokesman, said the 27-year-old would be charged with illegal entry and also under disease control laws. He would serve a sentence and then be expelled from the country.

