Thailand Urges World to Fulfill Climate Change Pledges

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government calls on international agencies and countries to fulfill their pledges in assisting Thailand to achieve its objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

During a two-day meeting of the Thailand Climate Action Conference (TCAC), Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa reminded participants to fulfill their promises to help the kingdom limit greenhouse emissions. He also emphasized the importance of acting quickly to provide financial packages, technology transfers, and capacity building, as previously promised by international communities.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

