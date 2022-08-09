August 9, 2022

Volunteers Sought for Monkeypox Immunity Tests

8 hours ago TN
Coloured test tubes in a laboratory

Coloured test tubes in a laboratory. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Medical Science is looking for volunteers who received the smallpox vaccine prior to 1980 to examine if they have any residual immunity to monkeypox after successfully cultivating test strains of the new virus in their laboratories.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, chief of the Department of Medical Sciences, said the agency has grown enough monkeypox virus cells to commence clinical trials on three groups of ten people aged 40, 50 and 60 years.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

