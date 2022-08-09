Volunteers Sought for Monkeypox Immunity Tests









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Medical Science is looking for volunteers who received the smallpox vaccine prior to 1980 to examine if they have any residual immunity to monkeypox after successfully cultivating test strains of the new virus in their laboratories.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, chief of the Department of Medical Sciences, said the agency has grown enough monkeypox virus cells to commence clinical trials on three groups of ten people aged 40, 50 and 60 years.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





