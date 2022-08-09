August 9, 2022

Cabinet to Consider Wage Rise Next Month

8 hours ago TN
Truck carrying workers in Kalasin

Truck carrying workers in Kalasin province. Photo: Marshall Astor.




BANGKOK, Aug 9 (TNA) – Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said he would propose a minimum wage increase to the cabinet in September.

He said he ordered the permanent secretary for labour to discuss the issue with provincial tripartite wage committees and they concluded new minimum wages for all provinces. Increments in provinces would not be the same and it was impossible for wages to rise nationwide at the same time because their gross domestic products were different, Mr Suchart said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



