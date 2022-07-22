Nigerian Man in Phuket Confirmed as Thailand’s First Monkeypox Case









A 27-year-old Nigerian man in Phuket has been confirmed as Thailand’s first official infection of monkeypox.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), this evening (July 21st) stated they were notified from a hospital in Phuket that they have found a suspected case of monkey pox. The disease control team has been investigating the case since July 18th.

