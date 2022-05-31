Thailand reports first case of monkeypox in transit passenger to Australia









Thailand has reported its first case of Monkeypox, in an air passenger travelling from Europe who stopped over at an international airport in Bangkok for about two hours prior to transiting onto a flight to Australia, where he later developed symptoms, according to the Disease Control Department.

12 crew members and passengers on the same flight, who were in close contact with the infected traveller, have now been quarantined in Thailand for seven days, adding that none of them have shown any symptoms associated with monkeypox, but they will be isolated for 21 days to ensure they are safe, according to Head of the Bureau of Epidemiology Dr. Chakkarat Pittayawonganon.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

