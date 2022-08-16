Swedish man in Pattaya allegedly stabs one Thai man, injures another









A 60-year-old Swedish expat is on the run tonight according to Pattaya Police after injuring one Thai man and stabbing his own boyfriend several times with a knife following a domestic dispute.

The incident reportedly took place around 7:00 P.M tonight, August 15th, 2022 at the View Talay Two Condo Building B in Jomtien in an apartment on the fourteenth floor.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





