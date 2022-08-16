August 16, 2022

Swedish man in Pattaya allegedly stabs one Thai man, injures another

10 hours ago TN
Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya

Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya. Photo: Dickelbers.




A 60-year-old Swedish expat is on the run tonight according to Pattaya Police after injuring one Thai man and stabbing his own boyfriend several times with a knife following a domestic dispute.

The incident reportedly took place around 7:00 P.M tonight, August 15th, 2022 at the View Talay Two Condo Building B in Jomtien in an apartment on the fourteenth floor.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News



