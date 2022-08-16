August 16, 2022

Commerce Ministry Rejects Instant Noodle Price Rise

Mama Instant Noodles Minced Pork Flavour

Mama Instant Noodles Minced Pork Flavour. Photo: Thailand News (TN).




BANGKOK, Aug 16 (TNA) – The internal trade chief said he was aware that instant noodle manufacturers were facing higher production costs but he had to reject their request to raise the product price to eight baht per pack.

Wattanasak Sueaiam, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, said he acknowledged the press conference in which the five instant noodle manufacturers jointly sought permission to increase their product price from six baht to eight baht per pack due to rising production costs.

