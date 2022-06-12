Instant Noodle Price Cap to Stay Unchanged For Now









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce has confirmed it will maintain the retail price of instant noodles in order to continue alleviating consumer burdens.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said the ministry has not permitted any producers to raise retail prices for instant noodles and will keep the price cap in place for as long as possible. He added that the ministry sympathizes with producers, as they face higher production costs, but urged them to maintain the current price so as to assist the general public.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





