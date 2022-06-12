Instant Noodle Price Cap to Stay Unchanged For Now
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce has confirmed it will maintain the retail price of instant noodles in order to continue alleviating consumer burdens.
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said the ministry has not permitted any producers to raise retail prices for instant noodles and will keep the price cap in place for as long as possible. He added that the ministry sympathizes with producers, as they face higher production costs, but urged them to maintain the current price so as to assist the general public.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand