Police vow legal action against anti-Prayut protesters
Legal action will be taken against the demonstrators who ran riot and set fire to a police vehicle near the Din Daeng intersection after marching from Democracy Monument to Victory Monument in protest against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Saturday afternoon, Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek said in a press conference.
Pol Maj Gen Jirasan said about 200 protesters began to converge at Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen avenue at about 2pm.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS