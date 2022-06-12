June 12, 2022

Police vow legal action against anti-Prayut protesters

17 hours ago TN
Anti-government protest at Democracy Monument in Bangkok July 18, 2020

Anti-government protest at Democracy Monument in Bangkok. Photo: ประชาไท. CC BY 3.0.




Legal action will be taken against the demonstrators who ran riot and set fire to a police vehicle near the Din Daeng intersection after marching from Democracy Monument to Victory Monument in protest against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Saturday afternoon, Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek said in a press conference.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasan said about 200 protesters began to converge at Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen avenue at about 2pm.

