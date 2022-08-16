BMA may scrap project to move all overhead cables underground









The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) may scrap the project to move all the overhead electric and telecommunication cables underground, as most telecom service providers have shied away from the project due to its high investment costs, estimated at about 19 billion baht.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Wisanu Subsompon said that, at this stage, the city administration has instructed its investment arm, Krungthep Thanakom which is the project owner, to slow down the work, as telecom service providers have shown little interest.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

