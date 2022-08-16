Ranger dies, nine injured in twin bomb explosions in Narathiwat









NARATHIWAT: An army ranger was killed and seven policemen and two civilians injured by bomb blasts in a rubber plantation in Sungai Padi district yesterday, police said.

The first explosion occurred about 6.30am about 500 metres from Khok Kai village in tambon To Deng. A local woman, rubber tapper Pathum Nakthong, was seriously injured.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat and Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





