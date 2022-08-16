August 16, 2022

Ranger dies, nine injured in twin bomb explosions in Narathiwat

Masjid Narathiwat Central Mosque

Narathiwat Central Mosque. Photo: Tossapon. CC BY-SA 3.0.




NARATHIWAT: An army ranger was killed and seven policemen and two civilians injured by bomb blasts in a rubber plantation in Sungai Padi district yesterday, police said.

The first explosion occurred about 6.30am about 500 metres from Khok Kai village in tambon To Deng. A local woman, rubber tapper Pathum Nakthong, was seriously injured.

Abdullah Benjakat and Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST



