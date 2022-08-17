August 17, 2022

Overhead cables in Bangkok being moved underground

Typical tangled power cables on utility poles in Pattaya

Typical tangled power cables on utility poles in Thailand. Photo: Ted McGrath / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Messy overhead cables that have long been a familiar sight in Thailand’s cities are becoming less and less noticeable. The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry is continuing to work with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to replace overhead telecom cables with their underground counterparts. This effort will reportedly ease internet service providers’ expenses that would otherwise be incurred from rent and cable maintenance.

DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn spoke of progress in sending telecom cables in the capital city underground. He said he was informed the BMA plans to send several thousand kilometers worth of cables underground under a 20 billion baht budget. He said internet service providers would then have to rent these underground “telecom pipes”. As the internet firms might not be able to afford said rent, the project is not yet being implemented. Trials may, however, be carried out in certain areas.

