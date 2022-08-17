August 17, 2022

Safety checks for Khao San Road nightspots

10 hours ago TN
Khao San Road at night

Khao San Road at night. "Khao san" means "raw rice" in Thai. It was once a major rice market. Photo: Kevin Poh.




The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is boosting safety inspections at Khao San Road night entertainment venues in a bid to increase tourist safety.

Greater public attention to such venues’ safety standards comes after a blaze earlier this month engulfed the Mountain B pub in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district, killing 19 people.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST



