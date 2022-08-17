Safety checks for Khao San Road nightspots
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is boosting safety inspections at Khao San Road night entertainment venues in a bid to increase tourist safety.
Greater public attention to such venues’ safety standards comes after a blaze earlier this month engulfed the Mountain B pub in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district, killing 19 people.
