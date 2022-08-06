Officials inspect entertainment venues in Patong to ensure fire safety
Last night (August 5th) officials inspected entertainment venues on Bangla Road in Patong to ensure fire safety.
A team of Kathu officials inspected entertainment venues on Bangla Road. They checked fire safety such as fire extinguishers, fire exits, signs, and fire prevention systems inside venues.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.