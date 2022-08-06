August 6, 2022

Officials inspect entertainment venues in Patong to ensure fire safety

Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Last night (August 5th) officials inspected entertainment venues on Bangla Road in Patong to ensure fire safety.

A team of Kathu officials inspected entertainment venues on Bangla Road. They checked fire safety such as fire extinguishers, fire exits, signs, and fire prevention systems inside venues.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



