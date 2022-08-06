83 Bangkok pubs shuttered over safety concerns

Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok. Photo: Eustaquio Santimano / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.









Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered all 50 districts in the city to carry out safety checks at entertainment venues, following the fatal nightclub fire in Chon Buri and another recent fire incident in the Silom area.

The governor on Saturday reported progress in a city-wide survey of the safety of entertainment venues, indicating he has received 400 reports so far with 83 locations considered problematic and ordered to suspend their operations.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

