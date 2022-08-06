August 6, 2022

83 Bangkok pubs shuttered over safety concerns

2 hours ago TN
Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok

Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok. Photo: Eustaquio Santimano / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered all 50 districts in the city to carry out safety checks at entertainment venues, following the fatal nightclub fire in Chon Buri and another recent fire incident in the Silom area.

The governor on Saturday reported progress in a city-wide survey of the safety of entertainment venues, indicating he has received 400 reports so far with 83 locations considered problematic and ordered to suspend their operations.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Samut Sakhon City

More bridge danger on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon

3 days ago TN
Floods in Bangkok

Bangkok Prepares for Flood Threats

1 week ago TN
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine performing in front of a sold out crowd at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO while on the Red Pill Blues Tour.

Maroon 5 set for Bangkok return in December

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

E Cigarette vaporizer

Streamer arrested, e-cigarettes seized in Songkhla

54 mins ago TN
Sattahip District in Chon Buri province, Thailand

15 now dead in Sattahip pub blaze, fire exits all locked from the outside

1 hour ago TN
A pub in Sathorn, Bangkok

Thai Tourism Authority to officially propose entertainment venues legal opening hours extension to 4:00 A.M. in tourist zones like Phuket and Pattaya

1 hour ago TN
Helmet for traffic police in Thailand

5 senior Sattahip police officers, including a chief, transferred in the aftermath of Mountain B nightclub fire

1 hour ago TN
HTML code displayed on a PC

Romania Pledges Cooperation with Thailand on Cybersecurity

1 hour ago TN