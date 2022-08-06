Romania Pledges Cooperation with Thailand on Cybersecurity









BANGKOK (NNT) – During a recent meeting with Thai authorities in Bangkok, the head of Romania’s IT committee vowed to work with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) on digital technologies and cybersecurity.

According to Newin Chochaiyathip, an assistant to the minister of DES, Sabin Sarmas, president of the Information Technology and Communications Committee of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, made the kind gesture.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

