August 6, 2022

5 senior Sattahip police officers, including a chief, transferred in the aftermath of Mountain B nightclub fire

Helmet for traffic police in Thailand

Helmet for traffic police in Thailand. Image: Xiengyod.




Five Plutaluang senior police officers have been transferred to the Chonburi Provincial Police Station in the aftermath of the Mountain B fire, which was reportedly illegally built and operated without a proper license.

Order Number 313/2020 to transfer five senior police officers at the Plutaluang Police Station went public yesterday, August 5th, under the name of Pol. Maj. Gen. Atthasit Kitchahan, Commander-in-Chief of the Chonburi Provincial Police, following the gruesome fire at the Mountain B pub in the Plutaluang subdistrict of the Sattahip district.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



