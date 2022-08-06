Thai Tourism Authority to officially propose entertainment venues legal opening hours extension to 4:00 A.M. in tourist zones like Phuket and Pattaya









The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is set to officially propose to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for entertainment venue opening hours to be extended until 4:00 A.M. starting this high season in October.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn stated to the Thai media, “The Tourism and Sports Ministry will suggest to the CCSA for opening hours of entertainment venues in tourism cites to be extended until 4:00 A.M. from this October. This is because this time of the year will be the high season of tourism with many tourists. Tourism cities we have identified for this legal change are Bangkok, Pattaya, Krabi, Phuket, Koh Samui, and Chiang Mai.”

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

