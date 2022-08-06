August 6, 2022

Thai Tourism Authority to officially propose entertainment venues legal opening hours extension to 4:00 A.M. in tourist zones like Phuket and Pattaya

1 hour ago TN
A pub in Sathorn, Bangkok

A pub in Sathorn, Bangkok. Photo: pittaya / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is set to officially propose to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for entertainment venue opening hours to be extended until 4:00 A.M. starting this high season in October.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn stated to the Thai media, “The Tourism and Sports Ministry will suggest to the CCSA for opening hours of entertainment venues in tourism cites to be extended until 4:00 A.M. from this October. This is because this time of the year will be the high season of tourism with many tourists. Tourism cities we have identified for this legal change are Bangkok, Pattaya, Krabi, Phuket, Koh Samui, and Chiang Mai.”

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Sattahip District in Chon Buri province, Thailand

15 now dead in Sattahip pub blaze, fire exits all locked from the outside

1 hour ago TN
The flag of Thailand flown at the Thai Supreme Court building in Bangkok

Hunger striking democracy activists freed on bail

2 days ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

3 weeks or 5 years – how much longer can Prayut legally stay in power?

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

E Cigarette vaporizer

Streamer arrested, e-cigarettes seized in Songkhla

54 mins ago TN
Sattahip District in Chon Buri province, Thailand

15 now dead in Sattahip pub blaze, fire exits all locked from the outside

1 hour ago TN
A pub in Sathorn, Bangkok

Thai Tourism Authority to officially propose entertainment venues legal opening hours extension to 4:00 A.M. in tourist zones like Phuket and Pattaya

1 hour ago TN
Helmet for traffic police in Thailand

5 senior Sattahip police officers, including a chief, transferred in the aftermath of Mountain B nightclub fire

1 hour ago TN
HTML code displayed on a PC

Romania Pledges Cooperation with Thailand on Cybersecurity

1 hour ago TN