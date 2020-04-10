Fri. Apr 10th, 2020

Coronavirus: Socialising over drinks banned, deemed risky behaviour

Beer garden in Bangkok

A beer garden bar in Bangkok. Photo: spotter_nl / flickr.


Even small groups of people drinking together during Songkran would be in breach of the ban on social gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronvirus, and they would face legal action, a senior government official warned on Friday.

The warning follows reports that people rushed to stock up on alcoholic beverages ahead of the ban on sales in effect in Bangkok and many other provinces.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

