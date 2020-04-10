COVID-19: RCOT suggests doctors look for “Smell Disorders”





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal College of Otolaryngologists – Head and Neck Surgeons of Thailand, suggests those in the health sector mark smell disorders as one of the primary symptoms that appears in Covid-19 patients; the symptoms may range from a weak ability to smell, to a complete loss of the ability to smell.

A number of research projects, report that there is a relationship between the Covid-19 infection and a patient’s loss of the ability to smell . The results show that on average, 2 out of 3 patients have a weaker ability to smell anything.

