Fri. Apr 10th, 2020

COVID-19: RCOT suggests doctors look for “Smell Disorders”

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri. Photo: Seksan Phonsuwan.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal College of Otolaryngologists – Head and Neck Surgeons of Thailand, suggests those in the health sector mark smell disorders as one of the primary symptoms that appears in Covid-19 patients; the symptoms may range from a weak ability to smell, to a complete loss of the ability to smell.

A number of research projects, report that there is a relationship between the Covid-19 infection and a patient’s loss of the ability to smell . The results show that on average, 2 out of 3 patients have a weaker ability to smell anything.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

