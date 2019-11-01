Fri. Nov 1st, 2019

Thailand to renegotiate U.S. GSP at ASEAN Summit

The flags of ASEAN nations raised in MH Thamrin Avenue, Jakarta, during 18th ASEAN Summit, Jakarta, 8 May 2011

The flags of ASEAN nations raised in MH Thamrin Avenue, Jakarta, during 18th ASEAN Summit, Jakarta, 8 May 2011. Photo: Gunawan Kartapranata.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Apart from resolutions to be made by ASEAN leaders at the ASEAN Summit in November, the Thai government will take the opportunity to hold talks with the U.S. regarding the decision to revoke the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) treatment previously given to 573 Thai products.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said today the revocation of GSP by the U.S. must be looked into to find the true cause, as Thailand will be making additional representations to persuade Washington to restore the benefits, as there have been cases of benefits restoration on seven items in the past. The decision to no longer grant GSP preferences also applies to some other ASEAN countries, thus the countries involved will seek to hold talks with the U.S. representatives at the ASEAN Summit.

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

