PHUKET: The search continues today for a 31-year-old man from Belarus who disappeared in the sea at Nai Thon Beach last night (Oct 30).

The missing tourist, M. S., was last seen playing in the water at the southern end of the beach at dusk.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

