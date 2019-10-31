Thai Civilized party leader may face charges for attempting to bring suspected explosive into Parliament

Thai Civilized party leader may face charges for attempting to bring suspected explosive into Parliament1 min read
House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has ordered parliamentary legal affairs officials to explore the possibility of taking legal action against Thai Civilized party leader Mongkolkit Suksintharanont for allegedly attempting to smuggle explosives into Parliament to “test the efficiency of security measures”.
Mongkolkit also had two bomb scanners and a representative of the scanner manufacturer with him, as he carried an amount of suspected ordnance to test detection ability of existing equipment.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World