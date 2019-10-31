Thai Civilized party leader may face charges for attempting to bring suspected explosive into Parliament





House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has ordered parliamentary legal affairs officials to explore the possibility of taking legal action against Thai Civilized party leader Mongkolkit Suksintharanont for allegedly attempting to smuggle explosives into Parliament to “test the efficiency of security measures”.

Mongkolkit also had two bomb scanners and a representative of the scanner manufacturer with him, as he carried an amount of suspected ordnance to test detection ability of existing equipment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



