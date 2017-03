SMOG FROM Myanmar has intensified the haze problem in northern Thailand, according to hotspot statistics from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

The alarming development came as a report by Thai Civil Rights and Investigative Journalism (TCIJ) revealed that the dense hotspots in Shan State, Myanmar, are associated with Thai corporate investment in maize plantations.

Full story: The Nation

By THE SUNDAY NATION