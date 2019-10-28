Prayut says Thailand Has 6 Months to Discuss GSP with US





BANGKOK, Oct 28 (TNA) – Thai authorities still have six months to discuss with the United States its decision to suspend tariff exemption under its Generalized System of Preferences for Thai exports, Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

Gen Prayut said that the US suspended GSP for not only Thailand but also other countries. The US had given GSP privileges to Thailand for nine years and might think it was time for the suspension, he said, referring to the US’s decision to suspend GSP for Thailand next April.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



