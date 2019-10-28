Mon. Oct 28th, 2019

Prayut says Thailand Has 6 Months to Discuss GSP with US

Prayut Chan-o-cha during the WTTC Global Summit 2017

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha during the WTTC Global Summit 2017. Photo: World Travel & Tourism Council.


BANGKOK, Oct 28 (TNA) – Thai authorities still have six months to discuss with the United States its decision to suspend tariff exemption under its Generalized System of Preferences for Thai exports, Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

Gen Prayut said that the US suspended GSP for not only Thailand but also other countries. The US had given GSP privileges to Thailand for nine years and might think it was time for the suspension, he said, referring to the US’s decision to suspend GSP for Thailand next April.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

