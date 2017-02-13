King at investiture of 20th Supreme Patriarch

BANGKOK, 13 February 2017 (NNT) – His Majesty the King on Sunday (Feb 12) presided over the royal ceremony for the investiture of the country’s 20th Supreme Patriarch.

The investiture of Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong of Wat Ratchabophit as the new Supreme Patriarch took place in the ordination hall of Wat Phra Srirattanasatsadaram or the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in the Grand Palace. Entering the hall, His Majesty the King lighted candles and incense to pay respect to the Emerald Buddha and other important Buddha images as well as the statues of King Rama I and II.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirinthip Sitabutr