Monday, February 13, 2017
AIS ‘talks with HBO began before TrueVisions’ deal ended’

ADVANCED INFO Service (AIS) has denied the public perception that it has started talks with American premium cable and satellite television network HBO only after HBO and TrueVisions failed to continue their partnership in December.

AIS chief marketing officer Pratthana Leelapanang said that the company had been in talks with HBO for a five-year exclusive deal to air HBO programmes on its mobile phone and broadband Internet networks around eight months ago. Both companies announced this successful partnership deal last week.

By USANEE MONGKOLPORN

