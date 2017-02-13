Adele Wins Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards

PanARMENIAN.Net – Adele got the biggest honor of the night at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. After delivering a heartfelt tribute to George Michaels with a rendition of “Fastlove”, the “Hello” hitmaker was honored with Album of the Year for her record “25”, AceShowbiz reports.

Adele also won “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year” for her hit “Hello”. During both acceptance speeches, the “Rolling in the Deep” hitmaker spoke directly to Beyonce Knowles, telling her how much of an inspiration she was.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” Adele said while crying, “And I am very humbled and I am very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyonce. And this album for me, the ‘Lemonade’ album, was just so monumental. It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing and we all got to see another side of you that you don’t always let us see and we appreciate that… You are our light.”

