THAI staff asks PM to probe “policy corruption” in airline

A group of employees of Thai Airways International Plc gathered at Suvarnabhumi international airport on Sunday morning to demand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha to use his special power vested by Section 44 to set up a special panel to investigate former boards and managements of the national flag carrier for alleged policy corruption.

The group who called itself Network of THAI Volunteers against Corruption demanded a comprehensive probe into the conduct of the boards and managements over the rehabilitation program for 2009-2011 which covers the procurement of two fleets of 75 new aircraft at a total cost of 440 billion baht.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS