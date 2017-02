Thai Airways International Plc’s labor union said Friday that it had nothing to do with a group of employees reportedly planned to stage a rally tomorrow to voice their disagreement with the management’s decision to give employees a 6 percent across the board pay rise and a bonus.

The management, however, denied that there would be a protest by dissenting workers and that THAI flight operations and services would not be affected.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters