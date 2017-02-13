Monday, February 13, 2017
Jazz legend Al Jarreau dies at 76

Al Jarreau at the North Sea Jazz Festival
PanARMENIAN.Net – Seven-time Grammy Award-winning jazz and pop singer Al Jarreau has died in Los Angeles at the age of 76, his publicist says, according to BBC News.

The cause of his death was not immediately clear. He was in a hospital being treated for exhaustion.

A rare artist to have won a Grammy in jazz, pop and R&B categories, Jarreau was famed for writing the theme to hit television show Moonlighting.

Earlier this month, he retired from touring after more than 50 years.

