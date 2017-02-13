Ex-Foreign Minister Steinmeier Chosen As German President

Former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has been selected as the nation’s new president by a parliamentary assembly.

The 61-year-old Steinmeier, a Social Democrat, was backed in his bid for the largely ceremonial post of president by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition.

Voting took place on February 12 in a secret ballot among the 1,260-member Federal Convention, comprising lawmakers and leading community figures.

Steinmeier will replace Joachim Gauck, a former East German pastor and human rights activist, who steps down next month as head of state at the end of his five-year term.

Source: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.