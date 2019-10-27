Thai exports will suffer from GSP cut decision by US President Trump

Thai exports will suffer from GSP cut decision by US President Trump1 min read
Thai export sector suffers another blow after the US President Donald Trump on Friday announced to suspend USD1.3 billion worth of duty-free trade for certain items from Thailand, reasoning that Thailand has not taken steps to protect the labor rights.
In a letter written to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, Mr. Trump said he had suspended duty-free treatment of certain Thai products because the country had not taken steps to “afford workers in Thailand internationally recognized worker rights.”
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World