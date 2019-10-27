Thai exports will suffer from GSP cut decision by US President Trump





Thai export sector suffers another blow after the US President Donald Trump on Friday announced to suspend USD1.3 billion worth of duty-free trade for certain items from Thailand, reasoning that Thailand has not taken steps to protect the labor rights.

In a letter written to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, Mr. Trump said he had suspended duty-free treatment of certain Thai products because the country had not taken steps to “afford workers in Thailand internationally recognized worker rights.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



